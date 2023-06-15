Fitness enthusiasts Ottavio and Dario Tanzillo from Whittlesey are using their expertise to help thousands of children across the UK to stay healthy.

The enterprising brothers, who are both sports coaches, are visiting schools up and down the country to teach children a variety of fun exercises they need to do to keep fit.

The two were working as sports assistants in a school in Hampton when they became aware of the physical and mental impact of isolation that Covid lockdowns seemed to have on many youngsters.

Ottavio and Dario Tanzillo, who have just created Tanzii TV to help children keep fit and healthy, at Peterborough Railway Station heading for London to meet up with Joe Wicks.

So Dario (25) and Ottavio (26), both Loughborough University graduates, who both swam in national competitions and are qualified personal trainers, began recording some simple exercises on videos for the pupils.

Buoyed by their popularity, the two set up their own business Tanzii TV - complete with TV studio at home - to record more of the videos and to spend their time visiting schools across the UK.

And the icing on the cake was a meeting with TV presenter and fitness coach Joe Wicks during a 5k run in a London park. It seems Jo had seen the brothers’ work and was full of praise for their initiative.

Dario said: “What we are all about is getting kids up and active in the most fun way.

Ottavio and Dario Tanzillo with Joe Wicks

"We started during the pandemic and were inspired by Joe Wicks.

"We were working in primary schools and really noticed the physical and mental impact lockdown was having on the children.

“Se we started a YouTube channel and began recording some simple exercise videos and from there it just blew up and we got lots of views – to date, we have engaged with over one million children online all over the world.

“And it has led to what we do now.

"We gave up our jobs and as well creating our fun fitness videos on YouTube, we travel all around the UK visiting different primary schools showing how fun exercise can be and to get them active.

He added: “It’s been quite a journey so far.