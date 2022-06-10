Two Peterborough nightclubs close suddenly

They were both part of the Dance, Drink Entertainment group, set up by nightclub impresario Steve Thomas, who sadly passed away in December.DDE has yet to reveal the reason for the closures, although the promoter of Tuesgay took to facebook with this post: “ We're sad to say Liberation and Rhythm room have closed their doors for the final time on Tuesday.“However as soon as the news was broken to us, we began discussion and looking for a new venue.”