Two Peterborough nightclubs close suddenly

Liberation opened on New Road at the beginning of October in the old New York New York building, with guest appearances by some Love Island stars.
It ran Fridays and Saturdays, becoming home to hugely popular Strictly Soulful nights and Tuesgay – Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night.
Two weeks later Rhythm Room opened in the old Chicago Rock premises.
They were both part of the Dance, Drink Entertainment group, set up by nightclub impresario Steve Thomas, who sadly passed away in December.DDE has yet to reveal the reason for the closures, although the promoter of Tuesgay took to facebook with this post: “ We're sad to say Liberation and Rhythm room have closed their doors for the final time on Tuesday.“However as soon as the news was broken to us, we began discussion and looking for a new venue.”