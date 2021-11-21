Two-day wreath festival returns to Peterborough church

St Matthew's Church, Eye, is holding a wreath festival

Members of the community, including its businesses, have been invited to make wreaths, with whatever materials they have to hand, for display in the church. Although the popular annual event took a break last year due to Covid, previous festivals have resulted in some very imaginative and unusual displays.

The purpose of the Festival is to showcase the talents of Eye and also to offer a warm welcome to visitors.

Entry is free, refreshments will be on sale and there will be some stalls. Proceeds will be used to support the upkeep of the church.