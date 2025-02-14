Two-day Peterborough Celebrates festival returning to Ferry Meadows

A weekend packed with fun and activities for all is promised when the region’s biggest free festival returns to Peterborough this Spring for the fourth year.

Peterborough Celebrates will be back at Ferry Meadows over the weekend of May 17 and 18, once again showcasing everything the city has to offer.

Hosted by Nene Park Trust, there will be everything from music, theatre, performance and art to community stalls, family activities, world food, sport and spectacle.

You can expect a packed, eclectic, and diverse schedule of activities and entertainment across the weekend.

Last year's Peterborough Celebrates festival at Ferry Meadows

There will be something for everyone and the chance to experience and enjoy a wide range of different things – and as with the last few years, it will be free to attend.

To complement and support the free festival, there will be an exciting programme of ticketed events in the run up to the festival weekend. More details of what to expect will be released soon.

In the meantime, schools and community groups can get involved in this year’s community art project. Visitors in previous years will no doubt remember the heart bunting display or the field of colourful flowers made from recycled materials.

This year, the project aims to create an amazing installation of butterflies, so why not join in and create some with your group? A number of different Peterborough communities are already involved, and there will be plenty of activity across the city in the run up to the festival to work together on this project, which will

be displayed for all to see at the heart of the festival site throughout the weekend. Email [email protected] to find out more.

Volunteering at the festival is another way to get involved and there are a number of roles available from visitor welcome to performance support. Or perhaps you’d like to perform on the stage with your group or have a community stall? Peterborough Celebrates Festival is a festival for the community, so Nene Park Trust would like to involve as many people or groups from across the city as possible.

In order to keep the festival free to attend, Nene Park Trust is keen to secure corporate sponsorship. Whether you can donate festival equipment or support the running of the festival in some way, please get in touch with the fundraising team at [email protected] .

Stephanie Peachey, Head of Visitor Engagement at Nene Park Trust says “We’re so proud to be able to host this fabulous festival once again at Ferry Meadows. It’s a weekend when the whole of Peterborough comes together to share the sense of community and celebrate our city together. Please get involved and help us make this festival the best one yet! We can’t wait to welcome you to Ferry Meadows in May!”

More details about the festival line up and what to expect over the weekend will be announced very soon, but until then you can find all the details of how you can get involved at: www.peterboroughcelebratesfestival.co.uk.

Or get in touch with the festival team at [email protected] with any queries.