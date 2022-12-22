The RSPCA has launched an appeal after two boa constrictors were left abandoned in boxes in a Peterborough street on one of the coldest nights of the year.

The three foot long snakes were found by a member of the public on December 9 in Albany Way, Peterborough, with temperatures as low as -5C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, the finder took the snakes inside to keep them warm and contacted the RSPCA, before they froze to death.

The two snakes were found dumped in Peterborough on December 9

RSPCA inspector Justin Stubbs collected the snakes and took them to an exotic specialist who is now looking after them.

Justin said: “I am shocked that someone decided to abandon these poor snakes on what was one of the coldest days of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were left out in the open in minus five degrees Celsius. I took a photo of the car window where the snakes were left in boxes behind it. The car windows are completely frozen and it just shows how incredibly cold it was. These poor snakes could not have survived much longer in that weather.

“I am investigating this incident and would ask if anyone has any information regarding these snakes to contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA would always recommend that anyone who sees a stray exotic snake to keep a safe distance, monitor the animal and call our helpline on 0300 1234 999 for advice.

Sadly it is not unusual for the RSPCA to be called to collect snakes that have been abandoned. Often, people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when purchasing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs long-term. For more information about the care of snakes and other reptiles please visit www.rspca.org.uk/exotics.