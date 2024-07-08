Two arrested on suspicion of 'conspiring to steal vehicles'
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal motor vehicles.
Police systems alerted officers to a stolen vehicle being driven along Cross Keys Bridge at Sutton Bridge on Wednesday, July 3, at 12.04pm.
The vehicle was located shortly afterwards on an industrial estate in Boston, Lincolnshire.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A number of vehicles and vehicle parts were subsequently found, and a 42-year-old and a 29-year-old were later arrested in Peterborough and Northants.
“We are urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity relating to vehicles on 101.
“Alternatively, you can anonymously call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Anyone with information about this is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 153 of July 3.