Two accountants in the Deepings announce business merger to create Infinity Accounting

Two accountancy businesses near Peterborough have merged their operations.

Established accountants Direct Peak Accountants, based in Market Deeping, and Cedar House Accounting, located in Horsegate, Deeping St James, have announced they have teamed up to create a new business.

The new company has been named Infinity Accounting, and is based in the Eventus Business Centre, in Sunderland Road, Market Deeping, and its directors say the aim is to make accounting simple and stress free.

Directors of Infinity Accounting, based in Marketing Deeping, near Peterborough are Aimee Tamburrini and Karl Newman

The new business will be lead by directors Karl Newman and Aimee Tamburrini who say they have assured existing clients that the same team will still be available to assist them.

Mr Newman, previously of Direct Peak Accountants, said: “We’re bringing even more expertise while keeping the same approachable, high-quality service.”

Aimee Tamburrini, previously director of Cedar House Accounting, said: “The priority is to continue to provide simple accounting services which are stress free."