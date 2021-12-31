Twins among the 12 Christmas Day babies born at Peterborough City Hospital

The festivities started early with the first baby of the day, baby Kakameen, a boy, (yet to be named) born at 24 minutes past midnight.

He was soon followed by twins Dorothy and Charles, who were born at 4:44am and 6:13am.

Rowena Chilton, Deputy Head of Midwifery for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our staff on the maternity unit are always excited to welcome babies born on Christmas Day. We always decorate the cots to welcome the new arrivals and just help spread some of the festive cheer on the ward.”