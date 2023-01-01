2. Sadie Kemp

Sadie Kemp, from Sawtry, was given just an eight per cent chance of survival when she was put into an induced coma for 11 days after her body entered septic shock on Boxing Day 2021. The mum-of-two has since suffered life-changing injuring - having both of her hands and legs amputated. However, Sadie has documented her sepsis journey on the social media platform TikTok, which she has amassed half a million followers. One of her videos has been viewed over 244 million times - the platform's second most-viewed video in the UK this year. She says her videos have helped to save the lives of 14 people by raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis.

Photo: PT