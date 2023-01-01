From Ukrainian refugees to life-savers – the Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the most inspirational people and moments of the year
There have been countless inspirational stories to come out of Peterborough this year.
In February, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw Peterborough welcome refugees from the war-torn country to the city with open arms. Refugees, such as the Yaschenko family, told the Peterborough Telegraph of the horrors of war – sharing stories of the terror of being shot at and having their home bombed, before moving to a safer new home in Peterborough.
The conflict saw a couple from Thorney rescue their pet cat, Muchik, from their former family home in Irpin, Ukraine. Muchik’s great escape involved travelling 2,500 miles through five different European countries before being reunited with his family.
There have been child heroes who have saved the lives of family members, a sepsis survivor turned social media sensation who has used her platform to raise awareness of the condition, and charities, volunteers and individuals doing excellent work in the community.
Here are 12 of the most inspirational people and moments in Peterborough this year:
1. The Yaschenko family
Disabled Ukrainian refugee, Max Yaschenko, 31, and his parents, Vitaliy, 58, and Sveta, 59, escaped their war-torn home in a village near Chernihiv, Ukraine, after it was bombed by Russian forces in March. The family came to Peterborough with the help of residents John and Rosie Sandall, who have been friends with the family for 25 years. Max told the Peterborough Telegraph of the terror of Russian soldiers shooting at them and bombing their home.
Photo: PT
2. Sadie Kemp
Sadie Kemp, from Sawtry, was given just an eight per cent chance of survival when she was put into an induced coma for 11 days after her body entered septic shock on Boxing Day 2021. The mum-of-two has since suffered life-changing injuring - having both of her hands and legs amputated. However, Sadie has documented her sepsis journey on the social media platform TikTok, which she has amassed half a million followers. One of her videos has been viewed over 244 million times - the platform's second most-viewed video in the UK this year. She says her videos have helped to save the lives of 14 people by raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis.
Photo: PT
3. Murchik the Ukrainian cat
When war broke out in Ukraine, Peterborough couple Frank Anderson, 56, and his Ukrainian wife, Olha, 48, devised an elaborate mission to rescue Olha's pet cat Murchik from her war-torn former family home. It took them five attempts to get Murchik across the border and into Romania, before the cat travelled 2,500 miles through five different European countries to reach the safety of their Thorney home.
Photo: PT
4. The Friends of Holywell
Samia Merrington and the Friends of Holywell are a team of volunteers who have been working tirelessly to restore Holywell Ponds, in Longthorpe, to its former natural glory. Samia and the team have cleared overgrown areas surrounding the eight ponds at Holywell, which are supplied by a natural spring that runs from a small cave in the corner of the site. The self-proclaimed 'cavewoman of Peterborough' even used a homemade harpoon made out of a rake to clear algae from the ponds on her kayak.
Photo: PT