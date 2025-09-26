Turner Prize 2025: Prestigious exhibition opens with Peterborough photographer in the running for the top prize

Rene Matić is one of four nominees for the award, which sees its exhibition open on Saturday (September 27) and run through until February 22 in Bradford.

The ultimate winner will be announced on December 9.

Hoping to claim the award is Rene for their solo exhibition ‘AS OPPOSED TO THE TRUTH’ at the Centre for Contemporary Arts in Berlin.

Rene uses photography along with sculpture, textiles, sound, moving image and writing to reflect on identity, community and love. Their work often captures scenes and snippets from everyday life, subcultures and their own personal background to ask questions about race, gender, class and nationality.

Her solo exhibition was created amid a backdrop of right-wing populism, violence and political hypocrisy, Matić’s Turner Prize presentation explores how despite this, people can‘t hold on to one another, care for each other, and learn to live with vulnerability,' as they explain.

In the centre of the room hangs a white flag containing the words ‘no place’ and ‘for violence’. The exhibition also features Restoration, a growing collection of antique black dolls salvaged by the artist, as well as the photo series Feelings Wheel and sound installation 36 5which bring together overlapping imagery and sounds referencing protest, parties and relationships.

Rene has been joined on the final shortlist by Nnena Kalu, Mohammed Sami and Zadie Xa.

The Turner Prize winner will be awarded £25,000 with £10,000 awarded to the other shortlisted artists.

The award shortlist was announced on April 23 – the 250th birthday of celebrated artist JMW Turner, who the award is named after.

Established in 1984, the prize is awarded each year to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work.

The exhibition at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery is free to visit and tickets can be booked via https://bradford2025.co.uk/event/turner-prize/.

