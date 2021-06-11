Truck dealership in Peterborough to recruit extra staff after sale

Nigel Baxter, managing director of RHCV.

WTL Truck & Van Centres, based in Fengate, has been acquired by RH Commercial Vehicles (RHCV), an award-winning Renault Trucks distributor.

WTL is housed in a 10,000sq ft building on a one acre site where it has 10 staff although the new owners say they plan to increase the number of employees by five.

It has operated from the site for nine years and facilities include six service bays, MOT prep and testing centre with two service vans for additional off-site support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WTL's Peterborough site.

The dealership also provides Renault Truck’s 24/24 roadside assistance service for Cambridgeshire.

A company spokesman said the 10 staff would transfer to the new owners and join RCHV’s 140 staff operating across the East Midlands.

Nigel Baxter, managing director at RHCV, said: “We’re delighted to announce this very exciting news for the RHCV group and I am looking forward to welcoming the existing team to the RH ‘family’.

“The expansion of the RHCV brand allows us to extend our quality service and values to a new territory of RTUK customers, extending our services south on the A1 from our newly opened Newark site.

“This acquisition will give us significant additional coverage over the East Midlands and beyond, so making us one of the largest independent dealer groups within the Renault Trucks network.”