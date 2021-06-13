Triplets help secure cup success in first for Peterborough league

Assistant Manager and Grandad Chris, Manager and Dad John with Lucas, Oscar and Harry. Credit: RWT Photography

Harry, Lucas and Oscar Temple (9) all turned out for Deeping Rangers Under 9s in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance Hereward Cup final against Malborne Rangers on Saturday at Whittlesey’s ‘Field of Dreams.’

The club, who train at Outgang Road in Market Deeping, were competing in the final of the 7-a-side competition after making their way through the group stage and semi-final. The competition was part of a series of cups organised across the youth age groups by the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League (PDJAL) after the pandemic delayed the start of the season and left not enough time to play the normal league campaign.

It was an especially proud moment for the Temple family considering dad John is the manager of the side, assisted by his own father Chris. It was made even better by the fact the side ran out 3-1 winners, thanks to a hat-trick and man of the match performance from Harry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeping Rangers Under 9s lift the cup. Credit: RWT Photography

It was Harry that ultimately proved to be the hero in what was a strong team performance that saw the claret side lift the trophy against the odds.

After knocking out tournament favourites Pinchbeck on penalties in the semi-final, Deeping recovered from a 1-0 deficit at halftime in the final to come out on top.

In the first half, Deeping were left with the sense that it might not be their day after Malborne went straight up the other end and took the lead after Deeping hit the post and the side then hit the post twice more in the first half. Harry also limped off after picking up a slight injury to his toe.

He and the whole side came out energised in the second half though and turned the game around.

Harry with the cup, his trophy and man on the match award. Credit: RWT Photography

The triplets were then able to enjoy the post-match celebrations with their six teammates as they lifted the cup and each took home an individual trophy.

Harry, Oscar, who are both midfielders, and Lucas, a defender, are thought to be the first set of triplets to play in the PDJAL. Organisers that have seen two sets of twins in the past, but not triplets.

The trio have all been playing together for the past couple of years and do so for Deeping, at after school football training and at City of Peterborough Futsal Centre.

Coach and dad John said: “They are absolutely playing at the moment, whether that’s after school, with the team or futsal and we are already looking forward to next season.

Harry celebrating with teammate Daniel Raven. Credit: RWT Photography

“Sometimes it takes quite an effort to get them off their playstations but they have definitely gotten into the game more recently.

“I’ve been managing the side since the under 6s level and my dad helps out a lot with the club and looking after the boys so it made perfect sense to have him as my assistant when my previous assistant left to help with his own son’s team.

“It’s been a difficult season for the boys, not being able to play for so long and we had four players leave during lockdown. So when the cup was announced, we didn’t expect much. We had some tough opponents in our group and managed to just scrape through there.

“We then played Pinchbeck, who many thought were the best team in the whole thing. We managed to hold them to a 0-0 draw, in a game that could have gone either way, and then beat them on penalties so it was off to the final, against Malborne who hadn’t conceded a goal.