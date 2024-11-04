Hundreds of jobs available in the run-up to Christmas

Hundreds of jobs in Peterborough will be up for grabs at a trio of career fairs that are to take place in the city over consecutive weeks.

The first is being hosted by Peterborough City Council on Wednesday (November 6) as it looks to fill a number of essential roles and raise awareness of vacancies that are expected to be available in the near future.

Peterborough Jobcentre is holding the second careers fair on November 13 as a range of retailers and delivery operators look to fill seasonal vacancies ahead of the Christmas sales rush.

And a third will be held at the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough on Friday (November 8) from 10am to 1pm, hosted by The Bridge.

The council is inviting job seekers to its Careers Fair at Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays on November 6 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Visitors will be told about jobs in education, psychology, public health, finance, supporting families, HR, town planning, legal services, social care, growth and regeneration and childminding.

There's also the opportunity to check out roles with our partners Vivacity, Aragon Direct Services and Milestone Infrastructure.

Council leader Councillor Dennis Jones said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the Careers Fair and would advise anyone coming along to bring their CV with them.

"Visitors can have informal chats with managers, register their interest in a role or even get hired on the spot.

“The council offers many benefits for employees including flexible and agile working with hours that can fit around you, training, development and support to achieve qualifications, generous annual leave allowance and pension scheme, as well as an employee benefits scheme.”

While the council has imposed a recruitment freeze while it tackles a budget crisis, Cllr Jones said: “We run services with a £220 million budget and our staff are absolutely crucial to this.

"The event will help to fill some of the essential roles that we are still recruiting to and raise awareness of council opportunities for when the freeze does end."

Staff at Peterborough Jobcentre in Bridge Street say they will have hundreds of jobs available with retailers and delivery service operators as they gear up for the hectic sales period through Christmas and into the New Year.