Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Staff at Peterborough College are celebrating a national triple awards success.

The marketing team were presented with a gold and two silver awards at the prestigious College Marketing Network’s FE First Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at the Inspire Education Group, which is made up of Peterborough College, University Centre Peterborough and Stamford College, were praised for their work across a number of marketing campaigns.

Inspire Education Group's marketing team, from left, Laura Saunders, Emmalee Higgins, Rosie Maclennan, Rachel Watchorn, Kate Knight, Laura Wells and Paulina Zacher, at the College Marketing Network FE First 2024 Awards.

They overcame tough competition from marketing teams and individuals in colleges and sixth forms from across the country.

They were awarded a gold award in the Low Budget Campaign division, in recognition of the School Liaison ‘Mythbuster’ programme – which is a dynamic board game that encourages students at local schools to explore their options and share their concerns about college life and post-GCSE study.

The same ‘Mythbuster’ campaign also helped the group secure a silver award in the Innovation and Creativity category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second silver award was presented in the Internal Impact category, which was in recognition of an initiative that features an Instagram account following the developmental journey of the college’s trainee therapy dog, Eddi, and which seeks to help improving staff and student wellbeing.

Afterwards, a spokesperson for the group said: “Our success at the FE First Awards 2024 reflects the organisation’s commitment to innovation, wellbeing and support for the local youth in the post-16 education landscape.