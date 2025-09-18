Tributes to the Peterborough man who became the voice of Australian news

Tributes have been paid to a Peterborough man who became the voice of Australian news for decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Climpson was born in Peterborough in 1931, moving to Australia as a teenager in 1949.

The star of shows including Australia’s Seven News and This is Your Life is said to have died peacefully in his sleep at around 1am on Tuesday (September 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was awarded the OAM (Medal of the Order of Australia) in the Australian Honours List in 2004.

Roger Climpson and his wife Claire (Photo by Patrick Riviere) | Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

He grew up with the dream of becoming a pilot in the Royal Air Force, before a rugby union accident at the age of 14 punctured his lung, leading him to take up acting instead of flying.

Roger first appeared on screens in 1956 on Nine as an announcer, weatherman and newsreader. He also hosted Australia’s Most Wanted, Rendezvous with Roger and The House and Garden Show. He served as news anchor at Seven for 15 years.

7NEWS Sydney co-anchor Mark Ferguson, paid tribute to his colleague describing him as “all class”, He said: “For a nervous country kid, Roger was very warm and very welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Behind the desk he was all class - informed and engaging, with a voice that made you sit up and listen. Our condolences to his family, friends and the many viewers, who I’m sure thought of Roger as a trusted friend.”

Further tributes have poured in, with 7NEWS Sydney News Director Geoff Dunn, saying: “He stood out as one of Australia’s most authoritative news presenters.”

Later in his career, Roger was involved in Christian radio broadcasting and was chairman of the Christian Broadcasting Association, and licensee of Sydney Christian radio station Hope. Hope Media CEO, Phillip Randall, said: “Roger left a legacy of love, faith and vision at Hope Media. So much so, it’s virtually impossible to sum it all up in a few words.

“During his term as Chairman, Roger oversaw a time of great change for the ministry, enabling it to engage with a wider audience and meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.

“In doing so, he helped lay a foundation which has been pivotal for now and the future. He holds a special place in our hearts and history.”