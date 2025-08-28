Tributes have been paid to a Peterborough solicitor whose career was ‘defined by integrity and an unwavering commitment to justice.’

Roger Terrell passed away last month aged 79.

The Grandfather’s funeral will take place on Tuesday (September 2).

Now his former colleagues at Terrells LLP – where he was a founding partner – have paid tribute to him.

Describing him as a ‘colleague, mentor, and dear friend,’ a spokesperson for the firm said: “Roger was more than the founding partner of Terrells LLP, he was its heart and soul.

“A solicitor of rare calibre, Roger went on to build a career defined by integrity and an unwavering commitment to justice. In founding the firm in 1988, Roger not only created a space for legal excellence, but also a workplace built on commitment,

professionalism, and community. Several solicitors in Peterborough were trained by him and owe their career to his guidance and generosity in nurturing and supporting them.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Roger championed the values that continue to shape our firm. Whether representing clients in high-profile litigation, supporting families through life-changing moments, or standing beside athletes in international

tribunals, Roger brought unmatched skill, a sharp intellect, and a human touch to everything he did. He was particularly known for his work in paternity fraud, sports law, and family law fields in which he not only excelled but made a lasting impact.”

“Roger led with principle, inspired by example, and cared for everyone around him"

Roger was perhaps best known in the city as the former chairman of Peterborough United – he was on the Posh board of directors for 10 years and chairman for a short period before stepping down soon after Peter Boizot took control of the club in 1997.

The spokesperson for the firm added: “For those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him, Roger was something more. He was a mentor who gave generously of his time and experience. A leader who set the standard through his own excellence, never asking of others what he wasn’t prepared to do himself. A friend who brought warmth and humour into the busiest of days. Roger led with principle, inspired by example, and cared for everyone around him.

“Our thoughts are with Roger’s family, especially his wife and children, during this difficult time. We will miss him more than words can express but we will carry his values with us, always.

“Roger, you are not only greatly respected by all who knew you, you will be greatly missed. Thank you, Roger for everything.

“The legacy of Roger Terrell will to live on as Terrells continues to deliver expert legal services across a broad range of areas. We remain committed to upholding and championing the standard of excellence that Roger was so well known for.”

The funeral will take place at St. Peter’s Church, Tuesday 2nd September 2025 at12 noon. Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at Yaxley Funeral Home