Tributes to popular Peterborough busker who died after cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a well known Peterborough busker who has passed away following an illness.

Eddie Walker was a popular face in Peterborough city centre, having busked by the HSBC bank on the corner of Cathedral Square for many years. He usually seen with his beloved dog, Loki.

Sadly, he was taken ill a few weeks ago, and passed away on Sunday morning.

His dog is being cared for elsewhere following the tragic news.

Photographer Chris Porsz took this picture of Eddie with dog Bitsy in 2011

Eddie’s sister, Nicky Parker, paid tribute to him, saying: “People shopping may have wondered where he has disappeared to. He was locally known as ‘Magic’ for as long as I can remember. He has been busking in Peterborough town centre with the support of the council.

"He was admitted to Peterborough City Hospital three weeks ago after a struggle with pneumonia. Whilst being treated it was discovered that he had lung cancer.

“He was a great musician and a kind person.

“If you walk past his busking spot, leave a flower and take a pic and post it here. He would have loved that.”

Following the news, many people paid tribute to Eddie online.

Kirsty Leivers posted: “Sorry to read this, he was a lovely gentleman. I remember when my son was 5 years old we brought Eddie some doughnuts because my son wanted too but he gave them to his dog because he said the dog needed feeding more needed feeding more. Eddie had such a big heart. Rest peace now buddy.”

Stephen Mcksquibbly added: “Always had so much time for this wonderful human. Think I speak for many when I say he will be truly missed. It won't feel the same in town not seeing him around. Rest in peace.”

Hannah Marcotto said: “Absolutely lovely man, always had time for me as I always had time for him. I’m really sad to hear this, especially after the difficult few years he’s had.”

Leanne Howard said Eddie’s music was an important part of visiting the city centre. She said: “Both my children absolutely adored him and would love nothing more than to get a Greggs sausage roll and listen to him play. Was always a way for my little man to cope with town and all the hustle.”

Nicky said funeral arrangements were still being organised.