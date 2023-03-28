Anthony Barnes, of The One Group, based in Peterborough.

Tributes have been paid to a Peterborough business owner who died in a ‘tragic accident’ while overseas.

Anthony Barnes (48), a director and co-owner of recruitment company, The One Group, based in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, was on a business trip when the accident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barnes, of Stamford, was a veteran of the recruitment industry and spent more than a decade building up his own business.

He was operations director for The One Group, which according to its website, has offices in Cambridge, Peterborough, Northampton, and London, and for which Mr Barnes managed more than 70 specialist consultants and enjoyed spending time with his family and playing golf.

A tribute on The One Group’s Facebook pages states: “It is with the greatest sadness that we share the news that Anthony Barnes, Director and co-owner of The ONE Group has died in a tragic accident whilst on an overseas business trip.

“Ant’s dedication and commitment to the business over the last 20 years has formed extensive relationships internally and externally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know many of you would consider yourselves friends as well as business associates and will be as shocked and saddened as we are.

It adds: “Anthony was an incredibly warm, vibrant, and inspiring leader to everyone at The ONE Group and a larger than life character to everyone that met him.

"His loss will be deeply felt by everyone who knew him.

"His legacy is that he has been instrumental in creating an incredibly strong, connected and loving business that will support each other and ensure Ant’s legacy lives on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with Ant’s family at this unthinkably difficult time.”

Among the many comments left on the Facebook page, colleagues and friends remember Mr Barnes as a person of ‘outstanding character’ and ‘with amazing charisma.’