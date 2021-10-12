Tributes to loving father killed in collision on A47 near Peterborough
The family of a loving father who died in a collision near Peterborough have said they are ‘absolutely devastated’ by their loss.
Christopher Hunt, 33, of Branston Road, Uppingham, died when the red Ford Fiesta he was driving was involved in a collision with two other vehicles at about 8.10pm on Friday (October 8) on the A47 near Wittering.
The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, received various injuries with one person remaining in a life-threatening condition.
In a statement Mr Hunt’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Chris. He was a loving father and perfect son, who will be missed by all his family, friends and colleagues.”
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 488 of 8 October.