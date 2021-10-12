Tributes to loving father killed in collision on A47 near Peterborough

Christopher's family paid tribute to the loving father

Christopher Hunt, 33, of Branston Road, Uppingham, died when the red Ford Fiesta he was driving was involved in a collision with two other vehicles at about 8.10pm on Friday (October 8) on the A47 near Wittering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, received various injuries with one person remaining in a life-threatening condition.

In a statement Mr Hunt’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Chris. He was a loving father and perfect son, who will be missed by all his family, friends and colleagues.”