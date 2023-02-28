Michael Palmer

Tributes have been paid to a young footballer who died during a match near Peterborough at the weekend.

Michael Palmer (23) was playing for Crowland Reserves against Leverington Sports Reserves at Snowden Field in Crowland when he collapsed. Despite the best efforts of medics, he sadly died.

Now his family have said there will be a ‘void that will never be filled’ following Michael’s death.

"He inspired those around him”

In a statement,Michael’s father, Mike said: “With a strong sense of duty, Michael wanted the best for those around him, and nothing was too much to ask. He was the very embodiment of valuing people and relationships above everything else. And with fervour and commitment, but with humility and confidence in equal measure, he inspired those around him to work harder, try harder, give a little more, walking alongside them and taking them with him on the journey.”

The statement added: “For many, Michael will be missed, and his family and friends have a void that can not, and will never, be filled. But the memories we hold of him will stand the test of time. As a man, he lived up to the principles and values that he had grown up with, and was a son, grandson, uncle, nephew, brother, friend, and cousin that all could look up to, respect and admire. His family are proud of the man he had become, and the world today is a little darker with his passing.

"Michael’s loss will be forever felt, as the hurt fades into scars, his light will shine the brightest in our galaxy of stars. And though we will move forward, We should take solace in this pain, that Michael will never be forgotten, and we will all remember his name.”

"I feel like we’ve lost one of the funniest and kindest people in the world”

Michael’s best friend, Harry Grigas said: “Palmer above everything was the greatest friend I could have ever asked. We first became close friends in late year 9 of secondary school where we both sat next to each other. Constantly laughing at each other getting into trouble for talking or messing about.

"I became close with his family and still have remained close. I would spend the night round his dads and grandparents house. The only fault Palmer ever had was his excessively loud snoring which everyone of his family and close friends will have heard and never forgot.

“I feel like we’ve lost one of the funniest and kindest people in the world. He would always go above and beyond to make people close to him happy. He had so much potential in this world to be even greater than he was.”

Crowland FC said the loss would leave ‘a massive hole’ in the club’s hearts. They said: “He was a genuine lovely lad who never gave us a moments trouble. He was liked by everyone and will never be forgotten.