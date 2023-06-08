Tributes have been paid to former long-serving councillor Diane Lamb who passed away recently.

Diane Lamb served as a councillor for Wittering ward from May 2004 until May 2021. She was a member of the Cabinet with the Health portfolio and was Deputy Mayor from 2019-21.

In July 2021 she was awarded Honorary Alderman status, in recognition for her many years of council service.

Tributes have been paid to former Deputy Mayor Diane Lamb

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “It was with great sadness that I heard of Diane Lamb’s passing, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“Diane served the council with distinction for many years and it was a privilege to work alongside her. She served in high profile roles during her time here and this was tantamount to her dedication, professionalism and passion for Peterborough.