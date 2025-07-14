Tributes have been paid to a former Peterborough United and England youth footballer who has sadly passed away.

Graham Ricketts played for Posh between 1968 and 1970, playing 46 games and scoring one goal during his spell at London Road.

The wing half won four caps for the England Youth team, and also played for Bristol Rovers, Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers before retiring from the professional game after his spell in Peterborough.

However, he went on to play for teams including Kings Lynn, March Town and Yaxley.

Sadly, Graham, a great grandfather, passed away earlier this month aged 85.

Tracey Freemantle, one of Graham’s three daughters, said: “He was born in Oxford, and was signed by Bristol Rovers.

"He did an apprenticeship at Longwell Green Coachworks to become a joiner and carpenter, as a good thing to do when his football career came to an end – it was a bit of forethought from his dad to put that in place.”

While football was his passion for a long time, it was his family that was his number one priority.

Tracey said: “He met his wife, Pauline, when they were just nine years old. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

"He was definitely a family man. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.”

Graham’s footballing ability stayed in the family – with grandson Joe Burgess being on Posh’s books for a while.

Tracey said: “Graham loved his football. Even when he was just playing for fun, we would all be playing.

"He was as happy watching a team on the park as he was watching the World Cup Final.

"He would go and watch Posh sometimes, and was a Tottenham fan. He just loved the game.”

Graham continued to work as a carpenter and joiner in Yaxley, where his family settled.

Tracey said: “He was really well known in Yaxley – lots of people knew him, and would chat to him.”

Graham leaves behind wife Pauline, three daughters – Tracey, Della and Melissa – five grandchildren and one great grandchild

A provisional funeral date has been set for Tuesday, July 29 at Peterborough Crematorium at 11.30am. The service is welcome to all who knew him. There will be a private family gathering after the service.

For more details contact Smiths Funeral Directors https://www.smithsfuneraldirectors.co.uk/