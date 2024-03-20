Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trevor – who in recent years became an instantly recognisable face on TV – as Storage Hunters’ ‘Mini-Mile’ – came to prominence locally in the late 70s with his exploits on the dancefloor.

Close friend Stef Malajny, who promoted the World Disco Championships held here in the city, said it was Birmingham-born Trevor’s “super smooth moves” that saw him land the title three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The first claim to Trev’s fame was winning our World Disco Dancing championships on three occasions with his super smooth moves,” said Stef.

Trevor McPherson in his disco dancing days and starring on Storage Hunters with Phil Tuffnell (top) and Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer

“He achieved quite a lot and I remember one day watching Storage Hunters and low and behold Trev had morphed into Mini-Mile. It was so much fun watching him separate the brawling bidders.”

Trevor died in January aged 64 and Stef said his next “Out Out” night of Soul and Motown music would fundraise for the NHS Trust which cared for Trev when he became ill.

Paying to tribute, Trevor’s sisters Fay, Monica, Jennifer and Tracey said when he was a student at Walton Comprehensive School, he convinced the headmaster to let him organise a disco in the school hall every Friday for the winter term. This became a recurring theme in his life. After leaving school, he worked as a painter and decorator, painting most of the new houses built by the Peterborough Development Corporation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the late 1970s, Trevor played the bongos in a local band called The Legions, which was his first experience touring the UK. During this time of disco, he developed his unique style of disco dancing and soon became Peterborough Champion, followed by East Anglian Champion.

Touring again around England brought him a certain amount of local fame.

Trevor became a DJ in the 1980s, using the name Trevor Mac and later changing it to DJ Quest in the 1990s. He started producing his own music, setting up a studio at home where he created some fantastic music.

Being a true entertainer, Trevor tried his hand at many things, including TV work. Due to his menacing appearance, he landed a role in Storage Hunters as Mini-Mile. The role was initially a one-off pilot, but Trevor took to the part of Mini-Mile and made it his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He worked on 56 episodes, including celebrity editions of the show.

The sisters added: “Trevor was a truly remarkable person who touched the lives of everyone he met. He had an infectious energy and a warm personality that drew people to him like a magnet. He was the kind of person who could light up a room with just his presence and smile.

"Trevor was incredibly talented with a wide range of skills and interests. He was an accomplished musician and dancer whose creativity knew no bounds. He was always eager to share his talents, inspire and mentor countless people with his passion and dedication.