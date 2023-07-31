Tributes have poured in for a former Peterborough headteacher with a “long and dedicated” career in education.

And, according to his students, he left footprints in the hearts of those privileged to have known him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-headteacher of John Mansfield school, Chris Walford peacefully passed away on Monday, 19 June.

Chris Walford, husband to Linda and dad to Libby, passed away after a 37 year career dedicated to helping Peterborough students thrive.

His dear family, friends and former colleagues have since paid tribute to his full, rich life and long, dedicated career after his funeral service on 24 July.

Not only will he be remembered for his devotion to education but also by his fellow villagers for his commitments to making Stilton a better place to live.

The 76-year-old was known to Stilton for his commentary on the village Cheese Rolling Competition, the Christmas lights on the church, flags in the street, twinning Stilton with St Christol lez Alés in the South of France and redeveloping Stilton Pavilion.

Stanground School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris came to Peterborough by chance and went onto live in Bell Close with his beloved wife, Linda, daughter, Libby, and Irish Setter, Poppy.

During the postal strike in 1971, Chris, originally born near Nottingham, sent out application letters all over the country for assistant maths teacher positions.

One successful application later, and Chris was soon the maths teacher at Stanground School.

It was here where Chris worked as a teacher until 1979.

His son-in-law Steve said: “At Stanground various people took Chris under their wing which would be something he would later pay forward for many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He soon became assistant pastoral head and then deputy head of the lower school.

"When running into Chris later in life and even in the last few months, students have exclaimed that he was their favourite teacher, as they weren’t good at maths, but Chris used to take the time needed to sit and explain the concepts to them.”

Bushfield Community School

He then went on to become deputy head at Bushfield Community School (between 1979-1988).

Alan Wayment, who was a fellow deputy head with Chris at Bushfields School, added: It was a privilege to enjoy being part of the leadership team at Bushfield Community School with Chris

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris cared about people and valued all colleagues he worked with. Above all he was confident that all young people would succeed if we believed in them.

Chris was a ‘role model’ within the school and our success owed much to his warmth, encouragement, commitment and support of others.

Chris simply made Bushfield a better place and I thank him for the cherished memories.

‘Simply the best’

Chris went on to be headteacher at both John Mansfield School (between 1988-2007) and Islington Green School In London (between 2006-2008).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Platt worked with Chris as a member of the leadership team at John Mansfield School from 1995 until its closure in 2007.

She added: “He was a man of integrity, commitment and honour: a gentleman with strong values.

"At work, his door was always open. He would see the best in people and tease out qualities they didn’t know they had.

"It’s a cliche but he, and his late wife Linda, worked hard and played harder! He was not just a fabulous colleague but he was a good friend. He was kind, mischievous and determined. At a gathering to mark the closure of John Mansfield School, referred to by him as the ‘swanky do’ he asked for Tina Turner’s song ‘Simply the Best’ to be played believing that the staff were just that. Well Chris, that is what you were.”

‘Chris wanted to do best by students’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He felt privileged to be head of John Mansfield School, which serviced the communities in Dogsthorpe and Welland,” Steve added. “Chris wanted to do the best for the students and have an impact on the communities.

“He left for work early in the morning to make a dint in his in-tray before his talented and highly dedicated staff arrived. In winter he used to open the school early so, if they needed, the kids had somewhere warm to go. He took pleasure in greeting the kids in the morning, no doubt with a smile and teasing them as they came in.”

However, as headteacher, one of the most extreme incidents was when a student, who wanted to contribute to his history lesson on the war, brought in from home a live hand grenade to show the class.

“You can imagine the rather rapid evacuation just before the bomb squad arrived,” Steve quipped. “Also, the kids' faces as they watched it being blown up in the middle of the playing field. A school day to remember!”

‘Sense of humour missed’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his retirement, Chris held various voluntary positions, including chair of the academic committee at Thomas Deacon Academy.

Scott Hudson, chief executive, Thomas Deacon Education Trust, said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Chris Walford, Chair of Thomas Deacon Academy’s Academy Committee. Chris worked with TDA for a number of years, having previously been a principal and headteacher in London and at John Mansfield School in Peterborough.

"Many staff and colleagues across the city and within our trust benefitted immensely from his involvement, support and advice over the years. Chris’s wisdom, enthusiasm and keen sense of humour will be missed by us all and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time.”

‘All-round good guy’

Richard Longfoot, former vicar of Stilton Church of 28 years and friend, said: “He was committed, passionate and an all-round good guy. He was very involved in the community and passionate to get things done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He particularly showed great enthusiasm over 25 years for the twinning project with St Christol lez Alés. He was also involved with church, parish council and cheese rolling.

“He showed great enthusiasm for his community and was very concerned to get young people involved in that.

“He was very caring and was concerned for his community and everyone in it. He was always good fun and generous in his approach to life.

“He touched so many people's lives and the ripples go on.

‘Many benefitted from his work’

Friend, Ian Parmenter worked with Chris on the Stilton & District Twinning Association and Stilton Pavilion working group. He added: “There are few people in your life who make an incredibly positive difference to their community and leave a lasting impression/legacy, Chris Walford was one of those people, he worked tirelessly yet quietly wanting no publicity, praise or adulation for the many projects/causes he was involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many people have unknowingly benefitted from his work; the village of Stilton is a much better place due to his years of dedication and contribution. Above all he was a genuine person and a true friend to all he knew. My life and that of my family has been, and will continue to be, enriched by Chris having been a part of it.”

‘Closest pal’

Bev Curtis, dear friend and colleague who were both part of the National Union of Teachers, added: “I have known Chris for 50 years.

"He was a great friend as well as a close professional colleague. Chris’s total concern was to help and support others.

"He was supportive of his fellow teachers, the students he taught and anyone who needed help or support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a great sense of humour but was totally impatient with politicians, local and national. He was my closest pal. I shall miss him but so will very many others.”

‘You will live on in our hearts’

His daughter, Libby, paid tribute to her “mischievously funny” dad.

She said on behalf of her and her husband, Steve: “We are so proud of the person you were. Of your gentle, kind and caring nature. Always considerate, always dedicated, always humble, always self-effacing, always with integrity, but also always compassionate, friendly, fun to be with and mischievously funny.

“As heart-breaking as it is for us to lose you, you will live on in our hearts and memories, and in all the good that you did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You always said to us that you wanted to leave the world a better place. Well, you did, and our world is so much less without you in it.

"We will always think of you and mum happy and smiling together, on your beautiful balcony, enjoying a G&T in the warm sunshine.