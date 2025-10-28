Tributes have been paid to a community champion from Peterborough who gave his all to make his neighbourhood a better place to live.

Gary Cook was a well known face in the Ortons, and was regularly spotted on his mobility scooter – which he would joke was held together with sticky tape.

Sadly, proud grandfather Gary has passed away, after a battle with cancer.

Cllr Kirsty Knight, who represents the Orton Waterville ward, said he would be missed by many in the area.

Gary Cook. Picture: Cllr Kirsty Knight

She said: “Gary Cook was the heart and soul of the Ortons community, a man whose generosity, humour, and dedication brought people together and uplifted lives around him.

"His spirit of resilience inspired all who knew him. Even while bravely facing throat cancer, Gary could still be found outside Greggs with a cup of tea, smiling and chatting with neighbours. His humour was legendary, famously riding “the only mobility scooter held together by duct tape”, he showed us all how to meet life’s challenges with laughter and strength.

“Gary’s love for his community was unwavering. Despite personal heartbreak, including the loss of his beloved daughter, he lived with pride and purpose through his granddaughter, who meant everything to him. His life was a testament to dedication, compassion, and the power of community spirit.

“Gary didn’t just attend community events, he built them. He ran Phoenix Events with remarkable commitment, never missing a single one. In honour of his passion and the unity he created, Phoenix Events will continue, carrying forward the joy, togetherness, and pride that Gary believed in so deeply.

“Gary created more than events, he created a family within our community. That family now carries his legacy forward with pride, ensuring his spirit lives on in every gathering, every shared laugh, and every act of kindness inspired by the extraordinary life he led.”

Ross Mccue, Gary’s friend and someone he worked with with the Phoenix events, added: “Gary showed us what community truly means. His kindness brought comfort, his laughter brought joy, and his determination brought people together. We will honour him not through words alone, but through the continued unity and spirit he dedicated his life to creating.”

Lloyd McPherson, from the Orton Sports Bar was also keen to remember the work Gary had done in the Ortons. He said: “Gary was a great guy, approachable and very friendly. He was always thinking, helping and fund raising for the Orton Centre community and he will be dearly missed.”