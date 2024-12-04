Tributes paid to 'caring' former Mayor of Peterborough George Simons

George Simons passed away peacefully on November 25 at age 91.

Tributes have been paid to former Mayor of Peterborough George Simons, who has passed away at the age of 91.

Born and bred in Peterborough, Cllr Simons served Stanground ward from May 1988 until May 1996 before making a political comeback to represent Paston between May 2010 and May 2014 following his recovery from major surgery.

He was nominated to serve as the city’s Mayor in 2012- with his wife Sylvia serving as Mayoress- and was also named as an Honorary Alderman of Peterborough in 2019 for his long service to Peterborough City Council.

As ward councillor for Paston, George served his daughter Sue and his grandson David. George’s son Nigel also spent seven years as a serving councillor, representing Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward between 2017 and 2024.

Paying tribute to his father, Nigel said: “He was well-regarded by everyone. He wasn’t overly political, he just tried to get on with everybody.

"He was born in Peterborough, lived in Taverners Road in a two-up two-down, used to wake up on cold lino in the back bedroom of the house and went onto become the Mayor of his own city. He was really, really proud of that.

"He was one of the best fathers you could get. Everybody loved him, he was a caring person who seemed to get on with everyone. He really cared and tried to make a difference to Peterborough and make it better.”

Gill Simons, Sylvia Simons, Nigel Simons and George Simons celebrate Nigel's election in 2017.

George spent most of his working life as a plumber, starting out with an apprenticeship, before working on the railways as a plumber, spending his national service with the RAF and then starting his own business at the age of 28.

He was also well known locally as a football player and then manager; playing originally for British Rail and then managing Peterborough Rovers and Glinton.

He leaves behind three children, Sue, Graham and Nigel as well as a host of grandchildren.

George’s funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on December 19 at 1pm. Guests are also invited to the following wake at the Parkway Social Club on Maskew Avenue.