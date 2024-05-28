A number of floral tributes and cards have been left on the bank of the River Nene in Peterborough.

The tributes have been left along Henry Penn Walk, close to the Asda superstore at Rivergate.

On Saturday morning (May 25), the body of a man was discovered in the river following a search operation by police that began on Friday evening (May 24).

The tributes have been left to a ‘father’, ‘husband’ and ‘brother.’

Tributes to ‘Damian’ from family and friends include: “The love you have shown us could last a lifetime. Your infectious smile is one we want to see again.”

He has also been described as the “kindest and sweetest son.”

According to Cambridgeshire Police, the man entered the water after running from officers, who had identified him as a suspect for previous shoplifting offences.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

