Tree felling works to start in Peterborough woods

Tree felling works are set to begin in Peterborough wood.

The works are taking place in Bretton Woodlands – and residents are being warned about the scheme, which will run throughout this month (September).

A city council spokesperson said: “The work will focus on removing higher-risk trees near highways and footpaths for health and safety.

“The woods will remain open during the works. However, some disruption to footpath access is expected. Warning signs will be placed in the affected areas to inform the public.

“Due to the limited window for undertaking tree works without causing damage in the wetter winter months, the programme to create additional coppice coupes will start early autumn 2026.”