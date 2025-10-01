3 . Market Deeping homes

One of the many sites earmarked for new settlements in Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan is land west of Lincoln Road and east of the A15 near Market Deeping, which has been allocated 1,055 homes in total. The 137-acre site is expected to deliver more than 1,000 new homes, a primary school, retirement living, and a local centre including community facilities. The first step of the plans came on September 19 when Richborough submitted two separate requests for a screening opinion to Peterborough City Council to determine whether the proposed development constitutes an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Photo: Google