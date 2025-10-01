Proposals for a traveller caravan site near Barnack were refused by a planning committee.
The first step was made in plans for more than 1,000 homes near Market Deeping.
Meanwhile, plans were submitted to convert a “struggling” Turkish restaurant into flats.
Here are eight Peterborough planning decisions and applications made last month:
1. Planning applications in September
Peterborough Town Hall Photo: LDRS
2. Traveller site refused
Peterborough City Council’s planning committee unanimously agreed to refuse plans for a new traveller site in Barnack in September. Michael McDonagh submitted a planning application which sought to change the use of agricultural land at The Orchard on Uffington Road into a caravan site for four gypsy/traveller families, each with two caravans. The application received 122 objections from members of the public citing concerns around access and potential harm to the countryside, while just six responses were received in support. Photo: Google
3. Market Deeping homes
One of the many sites earmarked for new settlements in Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan is land west of Lincoln Road and east of the A15 near Market Deeping, which has been allocated 1,055 homes in total. The 137-acre site is expected to deliver more than 1,000 new homes, a primary school, retirement living, and a local centre including community facilities. The first step of the plans came on September 19 when Richborough submitted two separate requests for a screening opinion to Peterborough City Council to determine whether the proposed development constitutes an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Photo: Google
4. Restaurant to become flats
Plans were revealed for the conversion of a Turkish restaurant in Peterborough into additional bedrooms for the adjoining hotel. Businessman and charity founder Zillur Hussain MBE submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council on September 8 which, if approved, would see the number of rooms at the Pearl Hotel on Lincoln Road increase from 25 to 32. Mr Hussain told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that those running the on-site Tavan Restaurant were “struggling to pay rent” to him and that the business was “dead”. Photo: Google