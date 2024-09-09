Government vows ‘biggest overhaul in a generation’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to give local leaders new powers to run bus services in Peterborough are to be unveiled today.

The Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh MP will be in Peterborough to outline the plans that have been described by the Government as the “biggest overhaul to buses in a generation"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will arrive by bus at the ARU Peterborough campus in Bishop's Road to explain proposals in new legislation that is being laid before Parliament today that will give all Local Transport Authorities new powers to run their own bus services.

Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh, inset, top, will be in Peterborough to unveil new powers for local leaders to run their own bus services. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Nik Johnson, inset, below

The guidance will also put the needs of passengers and bus drivers first - by encouraging local transport authorities to consider driver welfare and passenger safety, including on anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.

The Government says the new Buses Bill, which will follow this first move, will end to the current postcode lottery by taking steps to improve bus services no matter where people live.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, but for too many people it has become impossible to rely on local services, as routes have been slashed and timetables hollowed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today is the first stop on our journey to delivering better buses across the country.

"After decades of failed deregulation, local leaders will finally have the powers to provide services that deliver for passengers.

"And we are taking steps to support local leaders to deliver improved bus services faster and cheaper than ever before. With local communities firmly back in the driving seat, our bus revolution will save vital routes up and down the country and put passengers first."

“We look forward to working with Government to create a smoother journey for all bus passengers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “This is a government that understands what the communities and economies of places like Cambridgeshire and Peterborough need.

“Good quality public transport is a vital part of people’s lives, and none more so than local bus services, so it’s a huge boost to see much-needed change coming to life.

“As a combined authority we’re doing everything we can to reform the way buses are managed across the region, and having a government on our side makes a massive difference.”