Transformation of Peterborough rail goods shed into high quality food hall is still on right track

Plans for food hall expected later this year

The sale of a Victorian goods shed in Peterborough is poised to complete a key stage in its transformation into a high quality food hall.

The listed railway building at Fletton Quays is being sold by Peterborough City Council in a £7 million venture that will see it become part of The Vine cultural and community centre.

The council agreed late last year to sell the building for £250,000 to Farholt Goods Shed Ltd, of Kettering and approved a grant scheme for £1,895,000 to drive the redevelopment of the building.

Hopes are growing that plans to create a high quality food hall in a Victorian rail good shed, inset, at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, will soon reach a new stage

It said the estimated cost of developing the building will total £7.1 million, according to a professional assessment given to the council.

Now the council is about to embark on the next stage that will see a planning application brought before councillors before the end of the year.

Ingrid Hooley, service director for growth and regeneration at the council, said, "We will shortly be exchanging on the sales contract.

She said: “The sales contract transaction is conditional on satisfactory planning so we will exchange shortly, and completion will follow a satisfactory planning approval later this year."

A timetable for the project envisages construction starting in February 2026 and completing a year later.

The Vine project secured £13 million of government cash under the Towns Fund initiative.

Originally planned to be housed in the former TK Maxx store in Bridge Street, it has since been split into two with the second section to be housed at the Central Library, in Broadway.