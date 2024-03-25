Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A trade retailer’s planned move into Peterborough has taken a major step forward.

Approval has just been given to a change of use planning application to fit out two units at the Bourges View business park for a warehouse and showroom for the Tile Mountain and Bathroom Mountain company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The floor coverings and bathroom operators, which are part of the same brand, are looking to use Units 3 and 4 – each measuring about 1,430 square metres – at the £30 million Bourges View on Maskew Avenue.

The entrance to Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

It is hoped the store, which is expected to create three jobs, could open in the first half of this year.

However, despite obtaining the building control approval, the retailer still needs to secure the green light for its planning application for a change of use of the units.

The planning application had been submitted to Peterborough City Council at the beginning of the year and has just been granted approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document submitted with the application states that while the proposed operation is similar to other uses already approved at the site, the brand’s specific needs are felt not to be covered by the current approvals.

It adds: “The proposal is not for a high street retailer and the proposed operation principally serves members of the trade.

“The brand has eight outlets nationally and it operates exclusively from warehouse premises in employment locations.

"The operation is consistent with wider commercial operations along Maskew Avenue.”