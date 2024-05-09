Toys retailer The Entertainer to open concession outlet inside Tesco Peterborough Extra supermarket
A leading toys retailer is to open a concession outlet within a Tesco supermarket in Peterborough.
The Entertainer is to launch a store inside the Tesco Peterborough Extra supermarket in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, on May 15.
It will feature popular brands such as Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol and products from the award-winning early years toy specialist, Early Learning Centre.
The move is part of a national partnership with Tesco that will see the creation of more than 1,000 jobs as The Entertainer opens 750 plus outlets in Tesco stores nationwide.
It follows a successful, year-long trial of The Entertainer in 35 of Tesco’s large UK stores that prompted positive feedback from customers.
The number of jobs to be created at the new outlet has not been announced.
Rachel Willmott, regional area manager at The Entertainer, which has a store in Bridge Street, Peterborough, said: “We’re delighted that The Entertainer Toy Shop will be launching at the Tesco Peterborough Extra store next week.”
Jan Marchant, managing director of Home and Clothing at Tesco, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK, introducing even more customers to the great range of toys and making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”
“The rollout of The Entertainer Toy Shop concessions across Tesco stores will provide shoppers with the chance to discover the toyshop’s best-selling and affordable range of the latest toys and games.”
