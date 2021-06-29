Top accolade for Peterborough-based home care provider

Amy Kennedy, manager of Home Instead.

Home Instead (Peterborough Oundle & The Deepings) based at Swan Court, Hampton, has been heralded as one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East of England, which is home to 1,088 home care providers.

The award from reviews site for the home care sector www.homecare.co.uk was based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for and their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is invaluable as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.

“Home Instead (Peterborough, Oundle and The Deepings) has shown that it provides care that is of excellent quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in East of England.”