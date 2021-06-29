Top accolade for Peterborough-based home care provider
A leading Peterborough home care agency has been rated as one of the best in the region.
Home Instead (Peterborough Oundle & The Deepings) based at Swan Court, Hampton, has been heralded as one of the Top 20 home care providers in the East of England, which is home to 1,088 home care providers.
The award from reviews site for the home care sector www.homecare.co.uk was based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for and their friends and relatives.
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is invaluable as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.
“Home Instead (Peterborough, Oundle and The Deepings) has shown that it provides care that is of excellent quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in East of England.”
Amy Kennedy, registered manager of Home Instead, said: “We are delighted to feature in the top 20 for the second year running and it’s a huge morale booster for our family of CAREGivers. “The pandemic has been particularly challenging for older people, with many forced to shield for weeks on end, so our home care workers have played a crucial role in keeping them mentally and physically well. Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care home provider, where compassion, trust and dignity are at the heart of their care. ”