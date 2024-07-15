Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerns raised at impact on character of surroundings

Plans to convert an historic former pub in Peterborough into retail units have been rejected.

Peterborough City Council planners have refused to grant permission for the conversion of the former Sportsman pub in a 19th century terraced property in Eastfield Road, Eastfield.

They say the proposed development would mean the loss of the building’s key architectural features and would harm the character of the surrounding area.

Plans for a retail conversion of the former Sportsman pub in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, have been refused by Peterborough City Council.

Officers also say that insufficient information has been provided about the development’s likely impact on traffic and parking.

Developer M.A Iqbal Architecture had sought the go ahead to create two retail shops on the ground floor, an office area to the rear and accommodation on the first floor.

The pub has been empty since December 2022 and has previously operated under the names of The Wheelwrights Arms, The Eastern Star and The Chain and Sprocket.

The application had stated: “It is believed that the proposal will provide a positive contribution to the area whilst satisfying the requirements of future users.

"Whilst we understand that every project is determined based on its own merits, this application is not substantially different from approved schemes in the local area.

"We’re concerned that should this application not be granted, then this property may attract unwanted attention to the street as derelict premises are always at risk of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”

However, planning chiefs did not accept the applicant’s claims and were particularly concerned at the proposed loss of two distinctive front bay windows and their replacement by standard full sized shop front windows and doors.

The refusal notice states: “The proposal does not contribute positively to the local character and distinctiveness to the site and surrounding area considering the removal of the pleasant architectural features and the introduction of a proposal which sterilises the unique features of the application site.

"Further, the proposed alterations to the front elevation are not sympathetic in appearance, architectural style and detailing to the building to which it would be fitted and detract from the character and appearance of the street as a whole.

It adds: “Insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that the proposal would not result in an adverse level of intensification in terms of traffic generation and on-site parking.”