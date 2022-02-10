Tickets on sale as historic locomotive makes first appearance to Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway

The Duchess of Sutherland locomotive. Photo: I McDonald.

The Duchess of Sutherland Locomotive will be making its first ever appearance at Nene Valley Railway on Sunday, hauling the 12pm service.

The locomotive will be stabling overnight at Wansford Station, in between mainline services, and the owners have offered its use for one of the heritage railway’s Sunday services.

The Mid Day Scot train will depart on a return journey from Wansford to Peterborough at 12pm. Passengers will be accommodated in Mk 1 coaches and there will be an onboard buffet car.

The Wansford cafe and shop and the Miniature Railway Shop will be open, with free parking on offer at the station.

The Mid-Day Scot was a British express passenger train launched in 1927 running from Edinburgh Princes Street and Glasgow Central, joining to form a train to London Euston. The Mid-Day Scot was introduced by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway company in September 1927.

Other steam services on Sunday, at 10am and 2pm, will be hauled by Polish 5485 locomotive.

Assistant General Manager Tracy Spring said: “The owners of the locomotive have kindly offered us the use of her for one of our service trains on Sunday 13th Feb.

“The Duchess of Sutherland has never visited Nene Valley Railway before, so we are really extremely excited to welcome her to the Railway.”