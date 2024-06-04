Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Intrepid youngster faced ‘ice, snow, hail, rain and very strong winds’ in bid to complete epic Three Peaks Challenge

A three-year-old girl from our region has managed an astonishing feat - conquering the three tallest peaks in Britain.

Even more incredibly, Darlia – an ‘energetic’ youngster from Peakirk – managed the accomplishment in under 30 days!

The incredible achievement makes the intrepid youngster one of the youngest people ever to complete the challenge, which requires participants to summit the tallest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales.

Three-year-old Darlia from Peakirk is one of the youngest people ever to complete the Three Peaks Challenge.

Darlia’s dad, James, was bursting with delight at his daughter’s success:

“I am so proud of her,” he beamed.

The first peak to be submitted was Snowdon (1083m) on April 27. This was followed by Scafell Pike (978m) on May 11, and then Ben Nevis (1345m) on May 26.

Darlia, who is one of six sisters, walked the whole journey without being carried.

Darlia with her Three Peaks Challenge certificate, and (right), with her mum, dad and 14-year-old sister, Nola.

She was joined at the top of each peak by her mum, dad, her 18-month- old sister Saxony (who was carried), and one of her older sisters, 14-year-old Nola.

James said his little girl had to dig deep to earn her achievement, especially when it came time to take on the highest of the three peaks:

“The conditions on Ben Nevis were fierce,” he explained, “once past 1000m she was faced with ice, snow, hail, rain and very strong winds.

“On the way down we encountered adults who had turned back before reaching the summit but Darlia pushed through showing her determination.”

Inspiring others to embrace outdoor adventure and foster greater determination were, James said, key motivators behind the family’s decision to encourage Darlia to take on the challenge

“As parents we believe children should be getting outdoors as much as possible as it is great for both physical and mental health,” James said, “and taking on a challenge like this will teach them a level of determination.”

The remarkable achievement has raised over £1,500 in aid of The Outward Bound Trust, an outdoor education charity that encourages young people to realise their potential through learning and adventure in the outdoors.