Excited crowds enjoyed blue skies and plenty of Dutch courage when the largest gin and rum festival in the UK came to town over the weekend.

Close to two thousand people headed to Peterborough city centre on Saturday (July 20) to sample top-notch gin and rum tipples in the rarefied surroundings of Peterborough Cathedral.

The landmark’s beautiful cloisters provided the perfect backdrop for crowds, who relaxed easily amid the glorious summer temperatures and clear blue skies.

Upon arrival, all guests received a stainless steel cup and reusable straw, along with a festival guide, satchel and snack.

Once ensconced in their evocative surroundings, attendees were invited to ‘travel the world of gin and rum’ by sampling more than 120 drinks hand-picked by distillers showcasing their products at an array of bars.

Along with the almost limitless gin and rum options, organisers also laid on a cocktail bar offering seasonal cocktails, tequilas, beer, and champagne. An award-winning DJ and a live band were on hand, too.

“The sun was shining down on our festival goers, who joined with their picnic blankets and deck chairs to enjoy our DJ and live music,” said a spokesperson for the festival.

The Gin & Rum Festival has been touring the UK since 2018, bringing spirits from around-the-world and live music to cities across the country.

“This is our sixth year running the Gin & Rum festival in Peterborough, and our return to the stunning cathedral venue once again proved to be a highlight,” the spokesperson added.

Organisers were thrilled by the number of people who came along.

“Our Peterborough event is always a hit, but this year we had just under 2,000 attendees, making it our biggest Peterborough event yet.”

Our photos show those attending clearly enjoyed themselves.

“The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive,” said the spokesperson, “with many attendees praising the great atmosphere and the band.”

Those who missed this year’s festival can rest assured the team will be back next year.

“We’re so excited to return that we are already booked in for July 2025!”

Were you there on Saturday? Check out our fab gallery to see if it jogs any memories…

