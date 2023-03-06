Thousands raised in memory of footballer Michael Palmer who collapsed and died on the pitch

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a young footballer who collapsed and died on the pitch.

Michael Palmer (23) was playing for Crowland Reserves when he collapsed on the pitch on February 25. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the club and medics, he could not be saved.

Now a fundraising campaign has been launched to buy defibrillators for football clubs near Crowland Town.

Michael Palmer

The Gofundme page is called ‘Weʼre raising £2,000 to purchase a number of defibrillators for local teams across Lincolnshire, that can be taken to the pitch side’

The campaign was launched by Michael’s dad, Mike Palmer. He said: “25th February, our son Michael (23) collapsed, and died, on the pitch at Crowland FC, playing football. So many people did so much to help, but Crowland FC had to collect a shared device that was under lock and key.

“Michael was a man of fervour and commitment, but with humility and confidence in equal measure, and a friend, coach and mentor to many.”

Mike’s original goal was to raise £2,000 – but the campaign has already raised more than £10,000.

Mike said: “The events of that day will never leave me, his family, his team, his colleagues, his team and his friends. Our loss is no more or less painful than theirs. But his legacy will be in doing all we can to ensure that we give someone else a chance at life, and spare so many the pain we all feel today.”

Following his death, Michael’s best friend, Harry Grigas said: “I feel like we’ve lost one of the funniest and kindest people in the world. He would always go above and beyond to make people close to him happy. He had so much potential in this world to be even greater than he was.”

Crowland Town FC said the loss would leave ‘a massive hole’ in the club’s hearts. They said: “He was a genuine lovely lad who never gave us a moments trouble. He was liked by everyone and will never be forgotten.

"Nothing was ever too much trouble and he always had a big smile on his face.”