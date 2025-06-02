Thousands of worshippers take part in Peace Parade through Peterborough

Thousands of people took part in a huge peace parade through Peterborough on Sunday.

The event celebrates the birth of the Prophet Mohammed, and is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar.

Worshippers travelled from across the country to take part in the parade, which has been running in Peterborough annually since 1980.

The parade, called Jaloos, was started in 1980 by Hazrat Sufi Yousuf Sahib of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough. This year, once again the event started in Aldermans Drive, finishing at the Faizen e Madina Mosque.

Arshid Kayani, from the organising group, said: “"On Sunday 1st June 2025, the blessed streets of Peterborough were graced with a radiant display of love for the Final Messenger of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him), as the 45th Annual Peace Parade took place. This luminous tradition, founded by the late Shaykh Mohammed Yousuf Sahib (may Allah have mercy on him), continues under the banner of Aslamiya Peterborough. Drawing participants from all over the UK, the sacred procession united Muslims and people of all faiths and none in remembrance and devotion to the Prophet’s life and message.

“The parade began on Aldermans Drive, moving gracefully through the heart of Peterborough before concluding at Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque on Gladstone Street. Families, youth, and elders walked side by side, reciting devotional prayers and exchanging warm greetings with onlookers. Adorned vehicles led the way, and the air was filled with harmonious chants and spiritual joy — a heartfelt message of peace and love for all humanity.

“Local businesses generously supported the event by offering refreshments along the route — cold drinks, snacks, and traditional treats to energise participants and volunteers. The atmosphere was one of unity, with professionals, families, community leaders, and local councillors all walking together. Many residents stood outside their homes, smiling and waving in support, visibly touched by the display of community spirit and spiritual devotion.

“The procession culminated in a Grand Mawlid gathering at Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque, where separate, comfortable seating was arranged for men and women. The programme featured national and international scholars, Imams, poetry reciters, and academics who spoke eloquently on the noble character and timeless teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Their speeches focused on compassion, justice, and mutual care, resonating deeply with all, especially the youth in attendance.

“A central theme of the event was nurturing upright character in the younger generation, promoting honesty, respect, and unity as pillars of a just society. A special address was delivered by Sufi Shaheen Sahib of Lincoln, who embraced Islam after encountering the noble character of Shaykh Sufi Mohammad Yousuf Sahib of Peterborough. Inspired by his humility, he was introduced to Grand Shaykh Sufi Muhammad Aslam Sahib of Blackburn, whose spiritual presence deeply moved him. This journey led to the conversion of his wife, children, and over 20 other families in Lincoln — all drawn by the same radiant Prophetic light.

“The gathering also served as a tribute to Grand Shaykh Sufi Muhammad Aslam Sahib of Shadpur Sharif, Pakistan, who arrived in the UK in 1963, resided in Blackburn, and became a spiritual guide to thousands. His student, Shaykh Sufi Mohammed Yousuf Sahib, brought that vision to Peterborough, laying the foundations of this now-historic parade. His legacy continues through his son, Sufi Mohammed Avais, who upholds these values with the utmost devotion.

“The event was presided by the custodian of Shadpur Sharif, Shaykh Khawaja Riaz Ahmed Aslami Sahib who reside in Blackburn. It remains under the spiritual guidance of Shaykh Sufi Mohammed Asghar Aslami Sahib of Accrington, a principal student of the Grand Shaykh, whose wisdom continues to guide the community.

“As the gathering concluded, a warm meal was served to all, and collective prayers were offered for global peace, unity, and the flourishing of love and understanding."

1 . Islamic peace parade in Peterborough Mawlid Un Nabi Peace Parade from Alderman's Drive to Faizan-e-Madina Mosque Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

