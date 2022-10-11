The march is an annual event, which takes place the Sunday after the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad each year in the city to celebrate the occasion.

The birthday of Muhammad is one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar and this year took place between October 7 and 8.

Around 2000 people turned out for the annual Jaloos through the streets of the city from Faizan-e-Madina Mosque to Ghousia Masjid in Gladstone Street.

Food was served to everyone at the end of the march and religious scholars and speakers attended to speak of the Prophet and his teachings.

A reception, which was attended by senior figures such as Mayoress Shabina Qayyum and Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford, Abdul Choudhuri, Chairman of the Joint Mosques Council and of the Faizan d Madinah Mosque, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Jaspal Singh and Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean, was held the previous day.

Faizen-e-Madina mosque officials and guests including Mayoress Shabina Qayyum and Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford attended a reception to celebrate the birth of The Prophet Muhammad.

March to celebrate the Birth of the Prophet Muhammad from Faizan-e-Madina mosque.

March to celebrate the Birth of the Prophet Muhammad from Faizan-e-Madina mosque.

March to celebrate the Birth of the Prophet Muhammad from Faizan-e-Madina mosque.