Thorpe Meadows café closes suddenly

By Brad Barnes
Published 14th Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
The café at Thorpe Meadows which opened in March
A café offering great views across Peterborough's rowing lake and Thorpe Meadows has closed suddenly after just four months.

A note on the door greeted visitors today informing them of the closure of the seven-days-a-week café which only opened in March.

A spokesman for Nene Park Trust, which provided the building close to the rowing lake car park, said: " Unfortunately the café has closed for the time being.

"The current catering tenant had to close their business there but we are looking for a new tenant and hope to reopen the café as soon as we can."

