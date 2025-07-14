Thorpe Meadows café closes suddenly
A café offering great views across Peterborough's rowing lake and Thorpe Meadows has closed suddenly after just four months.
A note on the door greeted visitors today informing them of the closure of the seven-days-a-week café which only opened in March.
A spokesman for Nene Park Trust, which provided the building close to the rowing lake car park, said: " Unfortunately the café has closed for the time being.
"The current catering tenant had to close their business there but we are looking for a new tenant and hope to reopen the café as soon as we can."
