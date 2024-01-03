Thomas, the Little Blue Engine, was out on the Peterborough tracks over the New Year weekend – and will be back in action this weekend (January 6 and 7), giving youngsters and steam train fans an early 2024 treat.

Thomas was built by Hudswell Clarke in 1947 at about the time when Rev.W Awdry wrote his second book in which Thomas appeared. The little blue engine spent its entire working life at the British Sugar Corporation Peterborough factory pushing wagons of sugar beet up an incline until the day came when a diesel engine replaced the steam power of Thomas. The Peterborough Railway Society purchased this delightful little engine on 9th September 1973 and he was moved to the Nene Valley Railway, where he has since delighted his friends and children of all ages.