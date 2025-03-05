Local firefighters are among those registered to take part this year

There’s still time to sign up for Peterborough’s Big Sleep Out at Peterborough United’s football stadium next week.

The event, which encourages participants to sleep out at the stadium, raises money for homeless charity Light Project Peterborough (LPP) and the Peterborough United Foundation (Posh Foundation). Both provide a variety of projects that benefit the wider community.

The Big Sleep Out returns on Friday, March 14, for the second consecutive year at the stadium. The first event, held in 2024, raised more than £32,000.

LPP's Vaughan Williams and Matt Edgley at last year's Peterborough Big Sleep Out event.

Matt Edgley (LPP Fundraising Officer) said: “It’s great to see so many people wanting to take part again. Following feedback, we’ve tried to make this year’s event even more realistic and insightful.

"From my own experience last year, it gave me appreciation that afterwards I could go back to my own bed, have access to a hot shower and escape the unpredictable weather unlike those living on the streets.”

For the past 10 years, LPP has been running activities to help support those sleeping rough. At Peterborough’s homeless hub, the Garden House, they support the most vulnerable people in the city, and offer a multi-agency approach to provide advice and support from housing officers.

The Posh Foundation is the charitable arm of the football club, and they are committed to providing high quality sporting, exercise, and education programmes. Their goal is to inspire community involvement across all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, creating a lifelong commitment to health and well-being.

The Big Sleep Out event returns to Peterborough United's football stadium this month.

An LPP spokesperson said: “During the Big Sleep Out, there will be the opportunity to gain an insight into what people living on the streets experience every night.

“Participants will be exposed to the cold weather and uncomfortable flooring. Although food and drink will be provided, it will be similar to what homeless people often are given or have access to every day, such as soup. There will also be the chance to talk to people who have been, or are currently being supported by LPP and their partner services. Local duo ‘Krispy Cod’ will be performing a live music set as well.

“Everyone who registers and raises a certain amount before the event will be entered into a prize draw where they can win fantastic items such as a Posh football shirt signed by players, as well as matchday tickets.”

Among those already registered to take part this year include several crew members from Yaxley Community Fire & Rescue station.

Posh mascot 'Peter Burrows' at last year's Big Sleep Out event.

Posting their Justgiving link to Facebook, a station spokesperson commented: “Homelessness can happen to anyone, at any time, and for various reasons. For one night you can gain insight into what that feels like by taking part in the sleep out.”

Posh Foundation Community Manager, Jenna Lusk, said: “It’s amazing to see so many people keen to take part in the Big Sleep Out again. I hope it proves to be another powerful and eye-opening experience.

"Last year, the event truly made me reflect on my own circumstances and the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness. We encourage as many people as possible to get involved in this meaningful event.”

To take part, you must first register. Participating at the stadium costs £10 plus a booking fee. Stadium participation – https://PboroBigSleepout25.eventbrite.com Virtual participation – https://PboroBigSleepout25Virtual.eventbrite.com