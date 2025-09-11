The worst Peterborough roads according to the number of potholes reported

From making your journey a little more uncomfortable, damaging your car – or even being a safety hazard – they are a motorist and cyclist’s nightmare.
Of course, Peterborough has not escaped the menace – with more than 2,000 potholes reported to the city council over the past two years.
Resurfacing works are regularly taking place, but it is difficult to keep on top of the problem, especially with the unpredictable British weather.
In total, between July 2023 and June 2025 there were 2,002 reports of potholes on city roads.
The Peterborough Telegraph asked the city council which roads had seen the most pothole reports in the past two years – and here are the top ten, in reverse order.