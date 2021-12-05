The village show goes on - with help from the Co-op
Generous shoppers at a Peterborough Co-op store have helped to ensure next year’s Werrington Show can take place.
The show committee was one of the beneficiaries of the Loxley Centre’s store’s Local Community Fund receiving a cheque for £977.68.
Committee member, Fiona Beveridge, said: “The Show committee is extremely grateful for the support they have received over the past year from the Co-Op and its customers at the Werrington branch and extend their thanks to all. The money raised helps to secure the financial future of the show for another year.
“The show committee are already working hard on further fundraising and planning for the 2022 show will begin early in the new year. The Show will take place on August 20.”