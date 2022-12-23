These adorable pets are showing us dress up isn't just for humans

Dogs and cats in Peterborough have been getting into the festive spirit with their adorable Christmas outfits.

From sporting reindeer antlers to stylish sweaters, these costumes have brought huge smiles to families this holiday season.

Perfect for the annual family photo in front of the tree or a brisk winter walk, there's a Christmas dog outfit to suit every occasion.

Furry friends have been turned into a Christmas elves, reindeers and the most adorable little helpers you’ve ever seen.

Here are 17 of the cutest and smile-raising photographs sent in by Peterborough Telegraph readers of their beloved pets.

1. Blossom It's a paws up for Blossom the beagle who is feeling excited for Santa paws. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Queenie Labrador Queenie looking regal. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. Frankie Frankie looking dapper after his groom. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Sansa Meet Sansa, a 4-year-old Romanian rescue. Photo: UGC Photo Sales