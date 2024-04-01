The Peterborough streets and landmarks transformed with stunning murals from artist Nathan Murdoch

The streets of Peterborough have become a lot more colourful and vibrant in the last couple of years thanks in part to one man.
Renowned street artist Nathan Murdoch, who runs Street Arts Hire Ltd, and who has collaborated with several local artists, has spent the last couple of years transforming the city with his stunning murals.
Nathan has shot to both local and international fame because of his works that almost everyone in the city will have seen.
Here we take a look at Nathan’s latest creations from the last couple of years.
1. Cowgate mural
Nathan and fellow local artist Tony Nero transformed a blank wall on the entrance to Cowgate with a recreation of a historical photo of the same street in 1908. The project was commissioned by Peterborough Positive. Photo: Nathan Murdoch
2. A message of hope
A mural conveying a message of hope and positivity was created on the outdoor wall space on Westgate’s Megabite takeaway. It depicts a young child looking despondent within a barren landscape with a large snowdrop in the distance.The sky transitions into blue and then there is an oversized snowdrop: a flower that represents hope. Photo: Nathan Murdoch
3. Tribute to a legend
A tribute to the Peterborough Telegraph's own David Lowndes was painted on a disused building just outside of Eastfield Cemetery. David celebrated 50 years of service to the PT in 2024. Photo: Nathan Murdoch
4. A special anniversary
Visitors to The Cresset will definitely have seen this 50ft long and 15ft high masterpiece created for its 50th anniversary. It is a tribute to The Cresset, which was built to be the heart Bretton in the 1970s; the first new township of Greater Peterborough.The community and the centre are depicted in the middle of the mural, like a heart. Photo: Nathan Murdoch