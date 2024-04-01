The Peterborough streets and landmarks transformed with stunning murals from artist Nathan Murdoch

4 . A special anniversary

Visitors to The Cresset will definitely have seen this 50ft long and 15ft high masterpiece created for its 50th anniversary. It is a tribute to The Cresset, which was built to be the heart Bretton in the 1970s; the first new township of Greater Peterborough.The community and the centre are depicted in the middle of the mural, like a heart. Photo: Nathan Murdoch