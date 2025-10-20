The gorgeous stone cottage in a Peterborough village that could be yours - for £450,000

Hidden behind neatly clipped hedges in the sought-after village of Peakirk, this charming stone cottage has been sympathetically extended to blend modern comfort with timeless character.

FrThe interiors are filled with period charm, with exposed beams, stonework and characterful fireplaces creating warmth and atmosphere throughout.

The extension has been cleverly designed to feel seamless with the original cottage, introducing light, space and a natural flow between the living areas.

The kitchen forms the heart of the home, finished in a traditional style with wood worktops and a Belfast sink, while modern fittings and underfloor heating bring practicality. A utility and boot room add to the convenience, perfectly suited to village life.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are full of personality, with vaulted ceilings, timber details and views over the surrounding area. The bathrooms combine traditional design with contemporary touches, offering both style and comfort.

A gravel drive provides parking, while the gardens wrap around the property, landscaped with lawns, mature planting and private seating areas. Thoughtful planting ensures colour and interest all year round, with plenty of space for relaxing or entertaining.

The property is available on Yopa at https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/466731

1 . Peakirk cottage The cottage is on the market for around £450,000 Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Peakirk cottage The bedrooms are being described as being 'full of personality' Photo: Yopa Photo Sales