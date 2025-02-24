The Flying Scotsman visits Peterborough's Nene Valley Railway in first public outing of 2025

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Monday (February 24) marks the 102nd anniversary of the first running of the Flying Scotsman, which took place on February 24, 1923.

Residents in Peterborough were given their first chance to ride along on the iconic The Flying Scotsman Locomotive over the weekend (February 22-23).

The locomotive hauled passengers between Wansford and Peterborough in its first public outing of 2025. The Flying Scotsman is running at Nene Valley Railway as part of the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Flying Scotsman will be running at Nene Valley Railway for the next two weekends – March 1 and 2 and March 8 and 9.

The Flying Scotsman in Peterborough. Photo: Matthew Webb.The Flying Scotsman in Peterborough. Photo: Matthew Webb.
The Flying Scotsman in Peterborough. Photo: Matthew Webb.

Tickets to ride along on the service are already sold out but there are still opportunities to see the locomotive up close on a series of footplate days being held over the next three weeks.

Footplate visits are £10 per person and it is £5 for platform only tickets.

For more information and to buy tickets visit https://nvr.org.uk/.

Related topics:Flying ScotsmanTicketsNene Valley RailwayPeterboroughResidentsWansford
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice